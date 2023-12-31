Leading hospitality major Kempinski Hotels is set to double its footprint in Dubai after signing a partnership with Abu Dhabi National Hotels to rebrand two iconic properties.

On January 1, 2024, the Kempinski flag will be hoisted above Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai and Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai, formerly Address Boulevard and Address Dubai Mall respectively.

The addition of these two landmark properties to the Kempinski portfolio significantly expands the brand’s presence in Dubai, which was one of the best-performing destinations worldwide for the luxury hotel group in 2023.

Rising 72 storeys high, Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai is a beacon of luxury in the heart of Downtown Dubai, steps from attractions including Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, said Kempinski in a statement.

The urban resort is home to 198 well-appointed rooms and suites and a collection of elegant residences, with neutral tones contemporary décor that reflect the rich ambiance of modern Dubai, it stated.

Every detail has been conceived to create a sophisticated and homely environment, with fine furnishings, original artworks and technological innovations that complement spectacular views, it added.

"This important milestone marks an enormous step forward for Kempinski and cements our role as one of the dominant luxury hotel brands in the Middle East," remarked René Nijhof, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Kempinski.

Elevating the hotel restaurant concept to new heights, guests will be welcomed into a collection of beautiful dining rooms, where modern brasserie-style cuisine is served in The Living Room, The Kitchen, The Collection Room and The Dining Room, as well as several private dining areas for intimate gatherings and an open-air terrace, he noted.

The bustle of modern Dubai melts away in the 760-sq-m spa, a sanctuary of calm where body and mind are nourished. From rejuvenating treatments that ease the rigours of travel to indulgent clay wraps, hammams and signature experiences in the salt and steam rooms, the spa is a haven of relaxation.

Outside, three swimming pools dotted with palm trees create an oasis of greenery, while the kids’ club has an immersive programme of games and learning experiences to keep junior jetsetters busy.

"As one of the first luxury hotel companies to secure a foothold in the UAE in the late 1990s, Kempinski has a well-established reputation for unsurpassed quality and service. Following a record year of performance, we will continue to grow our portfolio across the region in 2024 and beyond," he added.

