UAE - Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, has officially opened its doors to the Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa, offering the guests entering the kingdom an idyllic haven for a tranquil and restorative getaway.

Resting majestically on the unexplored, pristine beaches of Bahrain’s West Coast, Jumeirah Group’s newest address offers an idyllic setting for those desiring a relaxing and rejuvenating break.

It boasts an extensive range of leisure and wellness facilities, well designed rooms and villas, all featuring sweeping views of the Gulf, stunning landscaped gardens or meandering waterways.

Announcing the launch, Marco Den Ouden, General Manager of Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa, said: "The team and I are thrilled to welcome guests to this truly extraordinary resort and look forward to curating exceptional moments that will leave lasting memories for all."

"We are passionate about wellness, and I am confident that with Jumeirah’s renowned hospitality expertise and the luxurious experiences on offer – and of course the resort’s unique beachside location – our guests will walk away feeling revived and refreshed from their stay with us," remarked Ouden.

"Guests and visitors can indulge in eight new dining experiences, each providing awe-inspiring panoramic sea views, featuring a mixture of international flavours curated by world-renowned chefs. Delivering unique family-style dining against a backdrop of picturesque panoramic sea views, Obab Al Bahar will provide à la carte menus and daily buffet choices from the hotel’s leading international culinary team, including an exclusive, customised beverage menu infused with local ingredients, fragrances and spices to deliver a unique Bahraini experience," he stated.

"Serving up fresh homemade favourites and healthy seasonal salads on a contemporary alfresco private terrace, Due Mari delivers authentic Italian cuisine while Al Sama serves up local specialties and refreshing drinks overlooking the sparkling Gulf," explained Ouden.

"Guests can also enjoy a selection of healthy options or indulge in hand crafted chocolates and delectable international and local pastries created by the resident pastry chef at Majlis Al Fijiri, sip a selection of fine beverages at stylish 25 | 50 or enjoy comfort food alongside specially crafted beverages beachside at Ousoul," he added.

The new resort also features Jumeirah Group’s award-winning Talise Spa, including female-only spa facilities with private entrance and traditional Hammam.

"Open from 10am until 9pm daily, Talise Spa offers 13 tranquil treatment rooms – including six female-only and six male-only treatment rooms - plus an indulgent couple’s treatment room with its own private hammam, bubble bath and relaxation area," said the official.

To make a well-deserved wellness escape extra special, guests can also treat themselves to an afternoon of pampering at the salon, where expert in-house stylists and beauticians can provide an array of professional styling services, he added.

