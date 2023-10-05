UAE - Indus Hotel Management Company by Jumani Group has signed an agreement with Best Western International to brand its hotel in Al Barsha as the first Best Western Premier in Dubai.

The hotel is an ideal four-star property in Al Barsha, located near the Mall of the Emirates and First Al Khail Road. It offers 300 rooms, five outlets, a ballroom, a meeting room, a spa center, a ladies' salon, and a swimming pool.

Fahad Jumani, Managing Director of Indus Hotel Management, said: "We are delighted to partner with Best Western for the first Premier hotel in Dubai. This marks our fourth property in Dubai. Previously, we also managed the Montreal Barsha Hotel in the historical area of Dubai.

"We have significant investment plans for this hotel and for managing other hotels in Dubai, owing to the tremendous attractions Dubai offers to tourists," he added.

Jumani listed the city's security, wonderful tourist destinations, great beaches, shopping opportunities, the city's classy lifestyle, and the favourable business environment in Dubai as major draws for investors.

This marks the company's second collaboration with Best Western, as it currently manages the Best Western hotel in Orlando, overlooking Disneyland.

"We are eagerly looking forward to expanding our business in Dubai in the near future," said Mubeen Jumani, Chairman of the Indus Group. "We are pleased to increase our investment in Dubai and grow along with the tourism market's growth.

"We extend our gratitude to Best Western International Company for their cooperation in our new hotel in Dubai. We are pleased to be partners once again, following our initial collaboration at our hotel in Orlando, US," he concluded.

