The Heart of Europe, the flagship project of Kleindienst Group, has signed an agreement with IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, to launch and manage the InterContinental Resort Portofino, The Heart of Europe on The World Islands, Dubai.

The signing marks the first resort property in Dubai from the iconic InterContinental brand, reaffirming the company’s commitment to bringing luxury experiences across key leisure destinations in the region.

This latest signing marks the third hotel to be added to the joint portfolio of IHG Hotels & Resorts and The Heart of Europe.

The hotel is scheduled for a grand opening in early 2026 and is set to become a beach front haven, featuring 466 rooms and suite.

It will offer an array of amenities, including authentic Italian culinary experiences; an atrium showcasing the marine life beauty with floor-to-ceiling aquariums across six floors, forming part of The Heart of Europe Coral Institute, a marine life rehabilitation centre at the forefront of environmental sustainability dedicated to the regeneration of coral reefs and marine life habitats.

Furthermore, all units at InterContinental Resort Portofino boast full sea views. InterContinental Resort Portofino, The Heart of Europe will also feature a rustic, eco-friendly roof garden with panoramic views of the Dubai skyline.

The upcoming resort will introduce the Kingdom of Portofino—an exclusive area featuring a kids club, kids theatre, and an additional outdoor play and water park for children.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director – India, Middle East and Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with The Heart of Europe to bring our inaugural 'InterContinental Resort' in Dubai, marking a milestone in IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

Being first-of-its-kind in the emirate, the new resort is poised to redefine the leisure and luxury space in Dubai, promising an immersive experience for all guests, a statement said.

Situated at the centre of The World Islands, an archipelago off the coast of Dubai, the upcoming ‘InterContinental Resort Portofino, The Heart of Europe’ will be strategically located in 'The Heart of Europe,' a self-sufficient holiday destination spanning six islands.

This destination will blend European architectural charm with top-tier hospitality, offering a rejuvenating experience for travellers against the backdrop of tranquil beaches, a statement said.

Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group and The Heart of Europe, said: “Our collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts leverages their expertise in luxury and lifestyle to complement our exceptional hospitality at The Heart of Europe.”

Currently under construction, InterContinental Resort Portofino, The Heart of Europe is a harmonious blend of contemporary Mediterranean design and traditional Italian influences, inspired by the vibrant colours and charm of Portofino and the Italian Riviera.

The buildings feature colourful facades with balconies, and a mix of modern amenities, including ancient Feng Shui practices to create a calming and inviting atmosphere.

IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates 109 hotels across eight brands in the Middle East, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Hotel Indigo, voco and Six Senses. – TradeArabia News Service

