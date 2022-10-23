Middle East & Africa was the only world region to show an increase in overall hotel pipeline activity at the end of the third quarter, according to September 2022 data from STR.

STR, which provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry, gave the following data for September 2022 (% changes in comparison with September 2021):

Middle East & Africa: In Construction: 130,956 rooms (-3.2%); Final planning: 38,147 rooms (-5.9%); Planning: 74,510 rooms (+18.9%); Total under contract: 243,613 (+2.2%)

Most of the region’s pipeline activity is focused in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia (39,070) and United Arab Emirates (32,373) lead in construction activity.

Europe: In Construction: 197,884 rooms (-14.1%); Final planning: 144,277 rooms (-16.1%); Planning: 162,896 rooms (+9.7%); Total under contract: 505,057 (-8.3%).

Germany (38,676) and the U.K. (29,471) lead Europe in total rooms in construction.

Asia Pacific: In Construction: 485,250 rooms (+1.5%); Final planning: 131,427 rooms (-26.3%); Planning: 287,572 (-0.2%); Total under contract: 904,249 rooms (-4.3%).

Among countries in the region, China has the most rooms in construction (311,859), followed by Vietnam (28,692).

Americas: In Construction: 207,585 rooms (-9.2%); Final planning: 203,069 rooms (-17.9%); Planning: 329,789 rooms (+9.4%); Total under contract: 740,443 (- 4.8%).

The US holds the majority of rooms in construction in the region. After the US, Mexico (14,077) and Canada (7,126) have the highest number of rooms in construction in the region.

