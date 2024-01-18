Hilton has debuted Hilton for Business, a new, digital-forward travel programme that empowers professionals running small- and medium-sized businesses to simplify travel management while enhancing rewards and discounts for their loyalty.

The global programme offers a comprehensive set of tools to enhance the business travel booking and management experience and provide Hilton Honors benefits to business customers and their employees around the world.

Hilton for Business answers a growing need: Hilton data uncovered 75% of small- and medium-sized business customers book their own business trips and manage their own travel in-house, without outsourcing.

And Hilton’s 2024 Trends Report spotlighted that 80% of global travellers agree that it’s important to be able to book their entire trip online.

“At Hilton, we listen to the needs of our customers and then innovate to provide a superior hotel experience for every stay occasion. This includes our small- and medium-sized business customers who have been looking for a travel platform and loyalty benefits that meets their unique set of needs and reduces friction points, from booking to billing,” said Chris Silcock, president Global Brand and Commercial Services, Hilton.

“We’re thrilled to officially launch Hilton for Business today as our strategic solution to enrich the business travel experience for these customers and their employees.”

Small- and medium-sized businesses are now able to discover a more seamless and value-driven business travel experience by engaging with Hilton for Business in the following ways:

Portfolio-wide Discounts

Small- and medium-sized businesses that join Hilton for Business gain access to discounted rates across Hilton’s global portfolio of 7,400 properties both on the website and on the Hilton Honors app.

Travel Rewards for Small Businesses and Their Employees

Through this programme, companies will earn milestone bonuses through Hilton’s award-winning loyalty program, Hilton Honors. These include:

Companies that enroll in Hilton for Business will receive 7,500 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after any program member completes their first hotel stay.

After every 10 nights stayed by a programme member, the company receives 5,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points. Those Bonus Points are housed within the business’ company account and can be used to distribute to themselves and/or any member of their Hilton for Business program.

Individual travellers, including both owners and employees, will continue to earn their personal Hilton Honors Points and benefits each time they stay.

Rapid Onboarding

When visiting Hilton.com/HiltonforBusiness, small- and medium-sized business owners or travel administrators can register themselves and their companies, through their own Hilton Honors account, to gain access to a comprehensive, and easy-to-use, self-service travel booking and management system.

Understanding the frustration many customers have around long and complicated enrollment processes, Hilton for Business registration was built to enable a quick enrollment and verification process.

Once registered, the customer and their employees gain access to the booking website and other compelling benefits. At that stage, individual travellers will also be able to create separate personal and business travel profiles within their own Hilton Honors account, enabling seamless differentiation and management between the two profiles.

Seamless Programme Management

In addition to enabling any traveller at a company to easily book discounted rates, business owners have full control and can delegate programme management to any number of administrators. And adding employees is straightforward – the more employees included in the programme, the more benefits the company earns.

Businesses can track their upcoming spend, review historical spend, and understand the benefits accumulating as they travel.

