UAE - Two Dubai restaurants, Tresind Studio and Orfali Bros Bistro, have made it to the list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants this year. The awards, which are considered the Oscars of fine dining, were announced at a ceremony in Spain’s Valencia on June 20. Chef Himanshu Saini has curated the menu of Tresind Studio, which has been ranked 11th, whereas the Orfali Bros Bistro has secured the 46th position.

Tresind Studio

Located in Nakheel Mall on The Palm Jumeirah, Tresind Studio offers a tasting menu which is revised every four months. According to the restaurant’s website, it is the only Two Michelin-starred Indian restaurant in the UAE.

Tresind Studio opened in 2018 as “an experimental chef’s table-style concept” adjacent to a modern Indian restaurant named Tresind in the Royal Mirage Hotel. In 2022, Tresind Studio was moved atop Nakheel Mall.

The restaurant’s menu has been split into four sections and features dishes from the east, north, south, and west of India.

Meet chef Himanshu Saini

Himanshu Saini is from Delhi, India. As per Touch Dubai, he “learnt the nuances of cooking at a very young age from his mother, post which he joined Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology in Delhi to hone his culinary skills.”

Before his Tresind Studio stint, Saini worked with celebrated chef Manish Mehrotra at the Indian Accent in Delhi, often regarded as one of the best fine dining restaurants in India.

He was also invited to the World Gourmet Festival, which took place in Mumbai in 2017. He shared the platform with some of the top chefs of the world like Tim Butler, Hari Nayak, Darshan Munidasa and Cristian Borchi.

Orfali Bros Bistro

Orfali Bros Bistro in Jumeirah, Dubai, has been selected as the 46th best in the world. It was started by three immigrant chef brothers from Syria who worked together to create a unique dining experience. The head chef, Mohammad, is a veteran TV cook and restaurant chef in the Middle East who offers his own take on Arabic cuisine through the menu.

His two younger brothers, Wassim and Omar, are classic patissiers in the French mould and create everything from buns and eclairs to pastries.

Other restaurants on the list

Central in the Peruvian capital Lima has secured the top spot on the list of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, reported CNN. Disfrutar in Barcelona, Spain, has come second while DiverXO in Madrid has been ranked third.

"The awards – an event considered the Oscars of global fine dining – were announced Tuesday evening from the City of Arts and Sciences, a collection of futuristic spaces designed by renowned architect Santiago Calatrava, in the southern Spanish city of Valencia," CNN reported.

