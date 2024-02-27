JEDDAH — Under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, the Jeddah Historic District Program has formed a partnership with Al Balad Development Company to manage heritage hotels in the Jeddah Historic District.



This initiative is part of a broader strategy to boost tourism, elevate service standards for tourists and visitors, and provide unique experiences that highlight Jeddah's history and Saudi culture.



Tasked with revitalizing Al Balad, home to over 600 historical buildings, the program is focused on restoring heritage hotels while maintaining their distinct architectural integrity, adhering to UNESCO's guidelines.



In 2014, UNESCO designated the Jeddah Historic District as a World Heritage Site, acknowledging its cultural significance.



Abdulaziz Al-Issa, director general of the Jeddah Historic District Program, expressed enthusiasm about the project, emphasizing its role in offering unparalleled visitor experiences in a historically hospitable destination.



The collaboration with Al Balad Development Company is seen as a pivotal step towards revitalizing the area and offering a comprehensive visitor experience.



Jamil Ghaznawi, CEO of Al Balad Development Company, also shared his optimism about the agreement, highlighting the joint effort to rejuvenate and promote Al Balad as a prime location for business, investment, and global tourism.



This partnership marks the beginning of extensive cooperation aimed at enriching the hospitality offerings in the district.



Following the restoration efforts, the heritage hotels, encompassing 34 heritage houses, will be operated by Al Balad Development Company's "Al Balad Hospitality" division.



These hotels are designed to offer guests a blend of traditional and contemporary comforts within the historic heart of Jeddah.



The Jeddah Historic District Program's Destination Management Office will work alongside Al Balad Hospitality to enhance the guest experience, offering unique local products and authentic Saudi traditions.

