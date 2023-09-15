Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa, the luxury five-star hotel in Fujairah, has opened a mini golf course amid the Hajar mountains and the beaches of the Indian Ocean.

Located near the resort’s kids' club, guests can play at the 300 sqm six-hole golf course every day from 9 am to 10 pm.

Guests canenjoy their time at the 1,073 sqm swimming pool that is now open until midnight till the end of September along with Sharkeys and pool bars serving tropical cocktails and fresh juices to the guests.

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa includes impressive collection of diverse dining options to suit every occasion with a delicious à la carte dinner menu, and Mozaique which offers an expansive buffet with a vast range of international dishes. Bar Muda lounge bar and terrace is one of Fujairah’s most popular lounge bars. The Al Falaj Lobby Café is located in a contemporary setting next to a fountain.

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa features 250 rooms and suites designed with comfort and relaxation.

The resort facilities include Flipper’s Kid’s Club, Zen the spa at Rotana, Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club, and a private beach which is home to an exciting range of activities from beach volleyball to PADI-certified diving and water sports.

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa also includes three flexible indoor meeting rooms that can be customised to suit different occasions and a spacious ballroom for weddings and banquets.

