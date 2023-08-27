UK-based Foster + Partners, a global studio for architecture, engineering, urban and landscape design, rooted in sustainability, has unveiled the designs for Equinox Resort Amaala, a luxury hotel, located within the mega development Amaala on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.

Equinox Resort Amaala is being jointly set up by Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, Amaala and The Red Sea, and Equinox, a global leader in luxury lifestyle brands in one of the world’s most well-preserved natural environments.

It is located in the new Marina Village at Amaala, also designed by the practice, which features a collection of luxury hotels, villas and condominiums, set in a lively retail precinct with spectacular marina views.

When complete, the village will form an integral part of Red Sea Global's wider Triple Bay development.

The hotel, with a focus on sports, fitness and lifestyle, will feature 128 rooms, including two luxury penthouses as well as a suite of amenities such as several world-class culinary concepts, a magnesium salt rooftop pool, spa, beach club, and a signature Equinox Fitness Club.

Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners, said: "We are working closely with RSG and Equinox to create an exciting new destination within the Marina Village at Amaala. The hotel is designed around four shaded green courtyards, inspired by the traditional architecture of the region, which naturally cool the air to create a comfortable and restorative environment."

"Arrivals and departures – by boat or electric car – are framed by a spectacular floating canopy that creates a shaded drop off zone at the hotel’s main entrance," stated Evenden.

Guest rooms have been carefully planned to capture the panoramic views of the Hijaz Cove or the marina with its lively promenade, he added.

RSG Group CEO John Pagano said: "Amaala brings the best in health and wellness together in an area of extraordinary natural beauty to offer exceptional and transformative experiences for guests."

"Equinox’s unique brand of luxury and fitness is a fantastic fit, allowing visitors to choose seeking self-improvement during their stay, getting back to nature on land or at sea, or simply enjoying quiet moments with loved ones in comfort and privacy," he added.

