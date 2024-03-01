Jeddah: Jeddah Historic District Program, under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and Al Balad Development Company—a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company—announced the official opening of the first three heritage hotels in Jeddah Historic District.



The program restored and rehabilitated these hotels while preserving their unique architectural features, by the highest international standards and the guidelines of UNESCO, which classified Jeddah Historic District as a World Heritage Site in 2014. Al Balad Development Company will manage and operate the hotels as part of a package that includes 34 heritage buildings.



The three heritage hotels include Beit Jokhdar, Beit Al-Rayess, and Beit Kedwan, which have been restored with a modern vision, aiming to contribute to preserving, maintaining, and highlighting the Kingdom's heritage. Each building sheds light on the area's history and features a different architectural design.



Beit Jokhdar is distinguished by its ornately decorated wooden balconies, among the largest in the region.



Beit Al-Rayes is characterized by its interior design, where all its rooms overlook a beautiful courtyard surrounded by columns topped with stone arches.



Beit Kedwan is distinguished by its location near Naseef Square in the Al-Alawi Market.



The program will hand over the hotels to Albalad Hospitality, the operational arm of Al Balad Development Company, which aims to provide visitors with unique and authentic hospitality experiences.



The hotels will be characterized by the warmth derived from the deep-rooted culture of the region and the commitment to preserving its heritage and developing rich experiences to explore, making Jeddah Historic District a destination of choice for all visitors from across the world.