Fairmont Ramla Serviced Residences Riyadh, Fairmont’s first serviced residences in Saudi Arabia, is now open to the public.

Standing tall with its magnificent 35 floors, the property graces Riyadh's skyline as a symbol of opulent living, offering an unparalleled experience and lifestyle.

Unveiled by Fairmont Hotels and Resorts in partnership with Naif AL Rajhi Investment, this architectural masterpiece resides in the heart of Riyadh, offering sophistication and comfort for discerning travellers and families seeking a sense of home during extended stays.

With 249 exquisite residences, Fairmont Ramla seamlessly blends authentic Saudi heritage with modern luxury apartments, which range in size from spacious one-bedroom suites to four-bedroom penthouses. More than just a place to stay, Fairmont Ramla promises an unforgettable journey immersed in rich cultural details.

The hotel's leisure facilities include two stunning rooftop infinity pools, two state-of-the-art gyms. Atop these lavish amenities, guests are greeted with breathtaking vistas of Riyadh's cityscape. Fairmont Ramla also caters to young guests with its Falcon Kids Club, a sanctuary for guests aged 4-12. children can enjoy educational and sporting adventures, allowing parents to steal away moments of relaxation.

General Manager Muhieddine Zok said: "We take great pride in introducing Fairmont Ramla Serviced Residences Riyadh, a new beacon of luxury in the city that sets a precedent with the Kingdom's first luxury branded serviced residences. This unveiling perfectly aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, fostering tourism and business opportunities. We eagerly await our guests, promising an unmatched stay brimming with warmth, comfort, and unparalleled luxury."

Fairmont Ramla Serviced Residences Riyadh introduces an extensive range of dining experiences for every guest's unique palate. Jones the Grocer is a gourmet specialty venue, presenting a blend of international flavours. The View Lounge and The Thirty-Five Lounge serve their specialty dishes against the backdrop of city views.

For an engaging dining experience, Ramla Terraza operates as a lifestyle-oriented destination, offering guests a variety of food selections. Brute is a dedicated steakhouse, featuring a selection of quality meat cuts. At CLAP, guests can experience a fresh take on traditional Japanese cuisine.

For those seeking tranquility, Iris Cafe offers a peaceful setting for dining. Additionally, Fairmont Ramla Serviced Residences Riyadh provides a 24-hour in-residence dining service for ultimate dining convenience right in the comfort of the guest rooms

Equally captivating is the corporate side of Fairmont Ramla Riyadh. Four state-of-the-art meeting rooms exude modern elegance and feature cutting-edge multimedia technology, providing the perfect setting for impactful business interactions. A unique spectacle awaits in the private cinema room, offering private screenings in an intimate setting, plush VIP seating, and a delightful array of refreshments — a cinematic experience straight from a dream.

To commemorate the opening, guests can avail special room rates starting from SR1350++, which include breakfast for two, late check-out, and special welcome amenities. These opening rates are available until August 31, it said.

