GCC - Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows, situated on the beachfront of Santa Monica, California, has retained the services of Tiri Consultancy to achieve its objective of attracting GCC travellers.

Steeped in history, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows is among the most exciting places to stay in southern California. It originally functioned as a mansion owned by a former United States Senator, who helped found the city of Santa Monica during the 1800s.

The property boasts 297 elegant guest rooms, suites, and bungalows and offers a unique experience in premiere Santa Monica luxury accommodations. Just a stone’s throw away from the beach and a short walk to the famous Santa Monica Pier, the property is ideally located to serve GCC families and FIT travellers alike.

Nour Aridi, Managing Director of Tiri consultancy will utilize her strong network of trade and influencers to promote the property across the region.

“We are delighted to be selected to represent such an iconic property in the GCC and we believe there is a strong opportunity in the family travel and FIT segment of the GCC market,” said Aridi.

“With over 13 years of experience in the GCC hospitality and tourism marketing sector, we are delighted to partner with Ms. Nour Aridi and Tiri Consulting to support our iconic luxury hotel as one of the most sought-after destination across the Middle East,” said Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows General Manager Sam Jagger.

“With her passion for tourism and extensive knowledge in the region, we look forward to working with Nour as an extension of our team to welcome and service our distinguished guests from the Middle East here in Santa Monica at the award-winning Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows.”

