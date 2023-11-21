DUBAI: ESG Hospitality (ESGH), the hospitality arm of Emirates Stallions Group (ESG), has announced that it is partnering with Hilton to develop Mallside residence and Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton.

This upscale development comprises an 18-floor hotel and residential tower featuring a diverse range from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The development is further enhanced with an extensive selection of retail, food and beverage, and lifestyle offerings.

This marks the debut venture for ESGH, the recently launched hospitality arm of Emirates Stallions Group. According to the partnership agreement, ESGH will hold the majority stake of 51%, while Montgomerie Proprietary Investment Ltd will secure a 49% interest in the Mallside Residence and Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Kayed Khorma, CEO of ESGH, said, "Marking a significant step on our journey of continued growth, the launch of Mallside Residence and Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton will enable us to deliver unparalleled living experiences to Dubai's residents and visitors that redefine industry standards."

Nestled within the verdant oasis of Dubai Hills Estate, Mallside Residence will be an upscale hotel and residential development with breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab, scheduled for completion by November 2026.

Delyan Deyanov Denchev, CEO of Montgomerie Proprietary Investment Ltd, said, "We are united with ESGH in our vision to craft remarkable destinations that not only stimulate economic expansion but also introduce the UAE market to unparalleled hospitality and living experiences."

Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East Africa, Hilton, said, "We are pleased to partner with ESGH and RDC to open Mallside Residence Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton – which is set to be a remarkable development that will offer a great stay for visitors to Dubai and hotel-style living for residents."

The project's development will be spearheaded and overseen by Royal Development Company (RDC), a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group, a firm with an extensive track record of successfully delivering hospitality projects in eight countries, boasting a cumulative value of AED3.67 billion (US$1 billion).