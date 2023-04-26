Arab Finance: Hotel occupancy in Egypt increased by about 20%-25% during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, compared to the same period last year, supported by the diversity of expatriate markets to the country and the depreciation of the Egyptian pound, Asharq Business reported on April 26th, citing unnamed tourism official.

Sharm El-Sheikh’s hotels occupancy hit 55%, 65% in Hurghada, Marsa Alam 70%, 80% in Luxor and Aswan, and 85% in Cairo, according to the tourism source.

Tourists form Germany, Poland, Italy, Britain and the Czech Republic were the most nationalities that visited the Egyptian resorts.

On March 27th, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa unveiled a new package of facilities related to issuing tourist visas.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).