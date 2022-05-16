Saudi-based Dur Hospitality Company has signed up Al Murshid Contracting Group for the expansion and development of Rixos Jeddah resort, a premium 174-room property in the city of Jeddah.

As per the contract worth SR182 million ($48.5 million), Al Murshid will aim to transform Rixos Jeddah Resort into a premier luxury hospitality destination in Jeddah. The entire work will be completed within 18 months, said Dur Hospitality in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

On completion, the resort will boast two restaurants, a health club, swimming pool, an an integrated children's club and banquet halls in addition to gardens and outdoor infrastructure, it stated.

This comes as part of Dur Hospitality's strategic plan to enhance its position and leadership in the kingdom's hospitality sector and in line with efforts to improve the quality of life of residents under Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The expected positive financial impact of this contract will start from the last quarter of 2023, it added.

