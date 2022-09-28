Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, has appointed a new CEO to lead Jumeirah Group.

Katerina Giannouka, who has 20 years of experience in business leadership, operations, strategic advisory, hotel development and asset management, will take over the position effective December 2022.

She will join the luxury hospitality firm from Radisson Hotel Group, where she has worked as President for the Asia Pacific since 2017, according to a statement.

Prior to her stint with Radisson, Giannouka led the Asia-Pacific and China development team of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts.

A member of Dubai Holding, Jumeirah Group has a portfolio of 6,500 rooms in 25 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

