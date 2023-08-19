UAE - Looking for fun-filled activities for your family and kids before the start of school season? Then take advantage of the final weeks of the annual Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) with luxury staycations on a budget.

More than 80 hotels across Dubai are offering Kids-Go-Free promotion during DSS. This allows up to two children to stay with their parents at no extra cost. Kids can also enjoy complimentary meals and gain unrestricted entry to the children’s club — if offered by the hotel.

Some of the most prestigious hotels, including opulent five-star accommodations such as Atlantis, The Palm Hotel & Resort are offering world-class hospitality.

According to Dubai Economy and Tourism, “this is the perfect moment to secure a family holiday — whether it be a city or beachfront destination —all while spending a fraction of the usual price.”

Tranquil urban oases

Families can escape right in the heart of the city with complimentary stays and dining experiences for kids at Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel or enjoy a tranquil urban oasis at Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf.

There is also Swissotel AlMurooj Hotel offering resort-inspired luxury or awe-inspiring views offered at Address Sky View Hotel. Those who will book a stay at Address Fountain Views will enjoy Dubai's stunning skyline. Another option are the regal surroundings at The Palace Downtown Dubai Hotel.

Relaxing destinations

Park Hyatt Dubai along the shores of the Dubai Creek is a relaxing destination and offering unparalleled beachside luxury is Jumeirah Beach Hotel. For those looking for an escape by the azure waters, one option is Movenpick Hotel - Jumeirah Beach.

For those looking for change of scenery, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel, Pullman City Centre Deira Dubai Hotel and Movenpick - Bur Dubai are recommended.

Urban luxury

More hotels are offering urban luxuries at discounted prices, including H Hotel, J W Marriott Marquis Hotel, Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, Amwaj Rotana – JBR, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Rotana Al Jaddaf Suite Hotel Dubai, and more.

Those looking for an Arabian luxury can book staycations at Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, Tower Plaza Hotel, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers or discover modern elegance at the Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel.

There is also Ottoman-inspired luxury at Zabeel Saray Hotel, urban chic at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, and marina charm at Voco Hotel Dubai, Intercontinental Hotel & Hotel Apartments Dubai Marina, as well as Marriott Hotel And Resort Palm Jumeirah.

Here’s more

Legoland Hotel is offering free theme park or waterpark access for non-UAE residents, plus free workshop for kids with a one-night stay in a room for up to five people. Access to Motiongate Dubai comes with every two-night stay.

