Diriyah Company, developer of a $63.2 billion giga-project in Diriyah, a town in the north-western outskirts of Riyadh, has broken ground on three renowned hotels - Oberoi, Aman and Six Senses - as part of its Wadi Safar masterplan, aimed at providing the best-in-class accommodation for visitors.

This recent slate of new assets within the Wadi Safar masterplan, signifies an ongoing commitment to redefining sustainable urban living.

In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, each asset demonstrates Diriyah’s dedication to creating spaces that offer future-facing, world-class experiences while also reflecting Diriyah’s deep cultural history, said the company in a statement.

These luxury destinations reflect Diriyah’s commitment to providing best-in-class accommodation underpinned by sustainable and authentic lived experiences. Located nearby, the newly completed Eastern Gate and the Wadi Safar Experience Center round out the Wadi Safar landscape.

A giga project for Saudi Arabia, Diriyah is set to become the kingdom’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, 14 sq km of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations.

Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city center. It is recognized as a symbolic center of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727.

Diriyah Company celebrated the first day of its inaugural Bashayer event today (December 14), under the patronage of Ahmed Al Khateeb, the Minister of Tourism and Secretary-General and Member of the Board of Directors of Diriyah Company, revealing an array of world-class amenities.

This comes following the grand opening of Unesco World Heritage Site At-Turaif and premier dining district Bujairi Terrace in December last year.

According to Diriyah, the inaugural Bashayer 2023 event will become the main event of Diriyah’s annual calendar and will showcase the progress of Diriyah Company and outline the future of the birthplace of the kingdom while celebrating its past.

Bashayer will be a key moment that sets the stage for the next chapter of Diriyah’s redevelopment.

It also broke ground on the Royal Diriyah Equestrian and Polo Club in the presence of polo legend Nacho Figueras, in a significant stride towards creating a global gathering place for equestrian enthusiasts.

This world-class facility will eventually host global equestrian competitive and non-competitive events, it stated.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: "At Wadi Safar, we are re-defining lifestyle as we work to create one of the world’s greatest gathering places. Today’s milestone achievements represent the realization of our vision for a harmonious fusion of luxury, sustainability, and cultural authenticity."

"As we continue on our transformative journey, Wadi Safar is a testament to Diriyah’s unwavering commitment to creating spaces that transcend the ordinary, offering an authentic, luxurious, and sustainable living experience shaped by nature. It's not just about buildings; it's about crafting a legacy that resonates with the soul of Saudi Arabia and the world, a legacy that future generations will cherish and from which they will draw inspiration," he added.

At the planned Royal Diriyah Golf Club, guests witnessed the newly grassed driving range and the completion of the first nine holes at a course designed by golf legend Greg Norman. The Royal Diriyah Golf Club will be a premier golfing destination and exemplifies Diriyah’s commitment to providing unparalleled experiences.

Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf Investments and former golfer, said: "It is a tremendous honor for me to be involved with such a transformational project as Wadi Safar. The project will showcase over 300 years of culture and heritage to the world, and the golf course setting is absolutely perfect for that."

"I am extremely proud of the way we have managed to preserve and incorporate the natural character of the Diriyah landscape into the golf course and I feel confident that it will play a huge part in making the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a golfing destination of the world in the very near future," he stated.

As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind.

The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past, it added.

