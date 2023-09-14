UAE - Ennismore and Banyan Tree Group, two global leaders in hospitality and part of the Accor Group, have signed a landmark deal with Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with an extensive portfolio of AED130 billion worth of assets, to introduce a unique luxury lifestyle experience in Dubai.

The multi-staged project on Bluewaters will welcome new brands to Dubai, starting with the opening of Banyan Tree Dubai in November 2023.

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Accor, signed the agreement with Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, on Wednesday (September 13).

Banyan Tree Dubai will replace the existing Caesars Palace Dubai and following a phased stage of brand related upscaling improvements, the repositioned resort will feature 179 rooms, including 30 suites and a brand-new four-bedroom villa with its own private entrance, pool and beach.

A key focal point of the resort will be its wellness offering with the signature Banyan Tree Spa featuring its own reception, relaxation area, gym, indoor and outdoor yoga spaces, dedicated F&B space, private mini rainforests, hydrotherapy pools and treatment rooms.

The resort will have five restaurants and bars, each carefully curated through a collaboration between Ennismore’s in-house F&B concept studio, Carte Blanched, and Banyan Tree Group, to offer guests a diverse culinary experience.

Banyan Tree Dubai will also include 96 private residences comprising one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with a dedicated lobby, outdoor swimming pool and access to the hotel’s facilities.

As part of a long-term strategic partnership agreement between Accor and Banyan Tree Group signed in 2016, Banyan Tree Dubai will be co-operated by Banyan Tree Group and Ennismore, following a similar operational model applied in Banyan Tree La Cigale Doha, Qatar and Banyan Tree AlUla, Saudi Arabia.

Bazin said: “We are thrilled to be at the beginning of a promising development partnership between Accor and Dubai Holding, and the announcement of the opening of a stunning Banyan Tree Dubai on Bluewaters is the first of many projects involving our brands in the pipeline to further develop and grow our presence in Dubai and globally.”

The resort sits at the heart of the unique, vibrant waterfront lifestyle destination, Bluewaters Dubai, where the charm and exclusivity of island living meets the exuberance of a sophisticated urban retreat. Bluewaters by Dubai Holding boasts a wide range of hospitality, lifestyle, residential, leisure and entertainment opportunities, with more than 150 retail and dining concepts.

Kaushal said: “Bluewaters has always been a destination for major projects that redefine luxury and cement Dubai as a global beacon of the tourism industry. Our collaboration with market leaders like Accor, Ennismore and Banyan Tree Group marks an important milestone in our ongoing journey of elevating the rich hospitality landscape in Dubai. The breadth and excellence of hospitality experiences in the Emirate is an inspiration for the industry worldwide, and we are confident that the relaunch of this unique resort will enrich that even further. In line with our vision of operating For the Good of Tomorrow, we will continue to unlock opportunities that strengthen the position of Dubai as a leader in the global hospitality sector and a major tourism hub.”

Dubai Holding has been at the forefront of delivering ultimate hospitality and entertainment experiences in Dubai and around the world through the group’s leading companies that own and manage an extensive portfolio of iconic hospitality assets, a diverse collection of unique F&B concepts and landmark leisure attractions.

