ABU DHABI -- The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the establishment of a cutting-edge hospitality education academy in Abu Dhabi in September 2024.

The academy will be managed and guided under the stewardship of Les Roches, a globally acclaimed hospitality and leisure higher education institution, with the objective of providing hospitality skills and academic knowledge to nurture home-grown talent in the UAE and in the region.

With a vision to elevate the hospitality sector, Les Roches Global Hospitality’s first campus in the area will welcome its first students in September 2024. Founded in 1954 in Switzerland, Les Roches ranks fourth in the world’s higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management (QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2023).

The hospitality education academy will be uniquely defined by its objective to attract Emiratis and regional talents to the industry, offering them exceptional education and ensuring their seamless transition into key roles and leadership positions within the sector.

The academy will provide top-tier education that is authentic, uniquely Emirati, and future proof. Differentiating itself through a unique and bespoke Emirati approach, practices and values of authentic traditions are brought to the forefront in its curriculum. Immersive experiences in UAE hospitality will be the unifying bridge, bringing together global and local students and audiences. The distinctive programme and methodology aims to future-proof the UAE hospitality sector by cultivating local talent with high-quality education and skills needed for the industry’s future.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said," In line with our vision of inspiring journeys of creativity and discovery, the new academy will play a key role in ensuring the long-term sustainable growth of the hospitality industry, propelling future generations with a keen interest to reach their full potential. Celebrating Emirati hospitality, the academy will add to our diverse ecosystem that empowers local talent and will continue to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s growth as a dynamic and sustainable hub for tourism and culture.”

Les Roches’ model in hospitality education balances theory with practice, and independent learning with strong faculty support and mentorship, providing a solid foundation for advancement and ensuring that students acquire personal and professional skills for immediate employment and progression into leadership positions in the industry.

Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches Global Hospitality, commented, “This moment marks a new chapter in the history of a country and a region that have some of the most prestigious hotels in the world, and that are future proofing themselves by training and preparing the next generation of industry leaders that uphold the values and authenticity of Emirati hospitality. We are very honoured to be part of this unique journey and contribute to raise the talents of tomorrow for the country.”

Benoît-Etienne Domenget, Sommet Education CEO, said, “We are excited to be involved in a project that is born out of the leadership’s vision for the future of the hospitality sector in the emirate, and honoured to support Abu Dhabi in putting people’s development as a strategic priority.”

With a focus on hospitality excellence, innovation, and cultural exchange, the academy is set to provide a comprehensive educational spectrum that welcomes talents from all around the world. Featuring a bachelor's degree and two master's degrees, combining conventional hospitality education programmes with specialised Emirati-centric courses to deliver tailored training to students.