Banyan Tree Group, a multi-brand hospitality group, which added eight newly built or converted hotels in 2022, said it is well on track to double its footprint by 2025, consolidating and expanding its presence in 23 countries.

Among the five new brands launched last year, Garrya is poised to overtake Banyan Tree as the Group’s fastest-growing brand, said the Singapore-based group.

“At the end of 2021, we stated an ambitious goal to double our global footprint, a target that we are well on track to achieving thanks to a combination of favourable market conditions amid resurgent tourism and our strong portfolio of brands that match consumer trends in destinations as diverse as China and Spain,” said Eddy See, President and Chief Executive Officer with Banyan Tree Group.

“Our development pipeline to 2025 will deliver 50 new hotel openings or conversions, bringing the Group’s global portfolio to 113 hotels.”

The Group’s flagship Banyan Tree brand, which currently constitutes 50% of the Group’s portfolio, debuted in Saudi Arabia with the opening of a luxury resort in the ancient oasis city of AlUla. In the next three years, the brand is looking to add 12 more properties, including a host of new Banyan Tree resorts in China where the expansion will continue into Quzhou, Emeishan, Dongguan’s Songshan Lake, Zhuhai, Chongqing, Suzhou, Yangcheng Lake and Xianju, as well as entering the market in Busan, South Korea; Manila Bay in the Philippines; Tuwaiq in Saudi Arabia; and in Singapore where an eco-friendly Banyan Tree will open as part of Mandai Wildlife Reserve, marking the Group’s Singapore debut. Meanwhile, in Japan, a hilltop urban resort Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates is set to become the first and only hotel in Kyoto city to have a Noh stage.

The end of 2023 will see the Group’s wellness-centric brand Banyan Tree Veya plant a flag in the hills of Baja California just 90 minutes from the US border with the opening of Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe Resort, Spa and Winery – the Group’s fourth property in Mexico.

After the triumphant opening of Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape resort that brought a no-walls, no-floors concept to Bali’s heartland, the second Banyan Tree Escape is set to arrive in Lampung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra within the next two years.

Angsana, a vibrant lifestyle brand centred on authentic experiences for family and friends, will add three resorts in Vietnam – in Ho Tram and Quan Lan – both anticipated to open in 2023, followed by the recently signed resort in Mui Dinh. China is another area of focus, with Angsana Chengdu welcoming its first guests in February 2023, and properties in Quzhou, Suzhou, Zhoushan and Foshan set to open by 2025.

Angsana resorts in Siem Reap, Cambodia and Anping, Taiwan are also in the development pipeline to 2025. In Europe, Angsana will make Spain debut in 2026 with the arrival of Angsana Real de la Quinta Benahavis-Marbella located in an exclusive residential community and offering a combination of hotel and residential long-term rentals and ownership.

The extended-stay brand Cassia first brought its laid-back aesthetic and community vibes to Phuket, Thailand and Bintan, Indonesia, and as of 2022, has four more long-stay Cassia properties in the pipeline: in the tourist hub of Sokcho and Saekdal beach in South Korea; two in Bangkok, Thailand; and one in Hokkaido, Japan where outdoor-minded travellers can look forward to Niseko’s first-ever ski resort combining the very best of European and Japanese ski cultures.

Dhawa, just made a fresh debut in the Maldives with a conversion of a popular Angsana resort to Dhawa Ihuru, followed by Dhawa Xi’An Chanba’s & Dhawa Jinan Daming Lake arrival in China in early 2023. Next, the brand is gearing up to grow its Asia footprint with the opening of Dhawa Ho Tram in Vietnam, as well as Beihai Weizhou Island hotels in China.

With its newly launched brand Homm offering the comforts of home in far-flung destinations, the Group has announced the opening of Homm Saranam Baturiti in Bali in April 2023 and Homm Tu Le in Vietnam’s Yen Bai Province in 2024.

Inspired by Asian sensibilities and natural elements, Garrya launched last year with hotel openings in China, Japan and Thailand. Keeping the aggressive expansion pace up, the fast-growing brand is now set to open in Indonesia with a newly built property in Yogyakarta; four resorts in Vietnam, including Mu Cang Chai, Da Nang, Hoi An and Hoa Binh; and two in China – Xianju and Yangcheng Lake, all by 2025.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).