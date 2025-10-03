Naumi Hotels has launched its new property in Dubai, marking its entry into the UAE market. The hotel, recently acquired by Naumi Group and advised by SunStar Capital led by Executive Chairman Surya Jhunjhnuwala, is managed by Group CEO Gaurang Jhunjhnuwala.

Naumi Hotel Dubai is situated in Barsha Heights along Sheikh Zayed Road, offering convenient access to vital business and lifestyle hubs, including proximity to the Dubai Internet City Metro Station and major attractions like Mall of the Emirates and The Palm.

It features 237 rooms and suites, two dining options, meeting facilities, a business centre, a wellness spa, a rooftop pool, and a fitness centre, all designed to ensure an effortless and luxurious stay.

Gaurang Jhunjhnuwala, Group CEO of Naumi Group, shared: “Following Naumi Hotels’ success in the Asia-Pacific region, extending the experience to the Middle East felt like a natural next step. For us, Dubai represents the epicentre of the region’s thriving hospitality market and a symbol of innovation, where the world’s leading brands and most discerning travellers come together. We are excited to make our mark on the region and on a city that so closely mirrors our ambition, creative energy, and ever-evolving vision for hospitality.”

Paul Stocker, Group Chief Operating Officer of Naumi Group, added: “With every new property, we aim to push the boundaries of what boutique hospitality can look and feel like. In Dubai, we’ve found the ideal canvas to express our playful sophistication and bring unexpected moments to life. The hotel will capture the spirit of the city while staying true to Naumi Hotels’ experiential, artful approach to every stay.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).