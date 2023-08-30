A home-grown, farm-to-table restaurant concept that integrates contemporary Arab and Emirati cuisine and design cultures, will be launched in January 2024 in the UAE.

Hospitality group Atelier House Hospitality and Tashkeel, a visual art and design consultancy and incubator, will unveil Gerbou (‘welcome to my humble abode’ in Arabic parlance) that promises to be a celebration of Arab and Emirati cuisine.

Led by Chef Ionel Catau, the restaurant will offer an international menu, where locally sourced, organic, and sustainable ingredients will be used.

"Atelier House Hospitality and Tashkeel are proud to have Chef Ionel Catau lead the culinary direction of this concept," said Panchali Mahendra, President of Atelier House Hospitality. "His passion for exploring the roots of Arab and Emirati cuisine and his dedication to sustainability perfectly align with the values of Gerbou. We are confident that under his guidance, the restaurant shall set a new standard for dining in the UAE."

Chef Ionel Catau: "I am truly honoured to be part of this restaurant and to lead this culinary endeavour. My journey in Michelin-starred restaurants has instilled in me a commitment to excellence. I am excited to present a sustainable menu that showcases the best of Arab and Emirati cuisine while respecting cultural traditions."

To enhance the authenticity of the offering, the culinary team plans to incorporate outdoor underground pit cooking, enhancing dishes with distinct smoke-infused flavours that hark back to time-honoured traditions of Emirati gastronomy.

The restaurant will feature an indoor-outdoor setting, with exterior elements shaded by indigenous Ghaf trees that have witnessed decades of UAE history.

Emirati Chef Sahar Al Awadhi will offer his expertise, including personalised recipes, to complement Gerbou’s Arab and Emirati offerings that will be presented in a contemporary style and in a modern setting.

Gerbou interiors will be designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants presenting custom design pieces by UAE-based designers commissioned by Tashkeel.

Tashkeel Salim Ahmed Senior Design coordinator said: “Gerbou is a collaborative restaurant concept between Atelier Hospitality and Tashkeel. Housed in a renovated 1987 Dubai building with interiors designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants in collaboration with Tashkeel who have designed and commissioned custom design pieces in collaboration with designers who have been through the Tanween by Tashkeel mentorship programme.”

