Saudi Arabia - The Ascott Limited, a leading international lodging owner-operator, has opened its eighth property in Saudi Arabia with the launch of Citadines Abha, in partnership with Almutlaq Real Estate Investment.

The 140-unit apart’hotel marks the sixth regional opening for the group this year, as it forges ahead with its tenacious expansion plans for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey. Citadines Abha takes Ascott’s operational footprint to 1,062 keys in KSA, and 2,391 across the region.

Nestled 7,450 feet above sea level in the mountainous district of Abha, the property overlooks the majestic Asir Mountains and provides residents and visitors with the perfect recluse from bustling city-life. It offers easy access to Abha’s vibrant leisure excursions, including shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment hubs in close proximity, and is located just 6 kms away from the Abha Regional Airport.

Aesthetically designed to optimise living spaces, Citadines Abha encapsulates the ideal adventurous and relaxing experience. With subtle hues of mustard yellow and inspiring modern Arabesque patterns, each apartment is equipped with spacious living spaces, stylish dining areas, sophisticated kitchenettes and scenic floor-to-ceiling windows.

Featuring a variety of elegant apartments which cater to the needs of every traveller, the stellar property offers chic studio apartments for the adventure seekers and solo explorers; while business travellers can book their stay in the premium one-bedroom apartments; parallelly, family and friends can relax and unwind during their stay in the lavish two-bedroom apartments. The urban property is also home to world-class amenities, including a swimming pool, gymnasium, resident’s lounge, restaurant, meeting rooms and a business centre.

Vincent Miccolis, Ascott’s Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India, said: “Saudi Arabia continues to be a key source market for Ascott, considering the rising needs for global living standards by expats and international guests on business and leisure, as well as domestic travellers keen to explore the local gems and opportunities within the country.

“The government has in recent years invested significantly into the strategic expansion of the country’s tourism and hospitality sectors, to establish the Kingdom as a top tourist destinations in the world. Merging this ambitious vision to our brand, Ascott is renowned for its international hospitality standards. We believe that our latest address- Citadines Abha will bring a new dimension to leisure and business travel in the city, providing premium short and long term stay options.”

Tariq Almutlaq, Chairman of Almutlaq Real Estate Investment Co. (AREIC) further added: “AREIC is delighted to partner with Ascott on its journey in Saudi Arabia, offering the residents and visitors of Al Khobar an experience of world-class serviced living with exclusive amenities. Ascott is an internationally awarded upscaled brand, and we look forward to a formidable partnership to provide more exclusive serviced hotel developments across Saudi Arabia in the near future.”

Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) members seeking to indulge in a luxurious escape can earn Triple ASR rewards points and avail up to 20% off when reserving their stay at Citadines Abha. The Ascott Limited’s innovative loyalty programme offers its members the best booking rates, exclusive discounts and special promotions.

Member benefits also include points redemption, complimentary upgrades, birthday vouchers, welcome refreshments, cashless check-in and check-out, easy room service orders, contactless payments, reserving pre-arrival, in-stay requests, and more.

Guests can also avail a diverse range of services as part of the brand’s ‘Ascott Cares’ programme; these include Telehealth, Telecounselling and Travel Security Advisory.

