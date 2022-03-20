Accor, a world leading hospitality group with over 420 hotels across India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, continues to expand its luxury footprint in Saudi Arabia, with the signing of its first Sofitel property in the city of Madinah, scheduled to open in 2023.

With plans to revamp and rebrand under the Sofitel marque next year, the hotel will continue to operate under white label while it undergoes a comprehensive renovation to position it at the pinnacle of the luxury market in Madinah, said the statement from Accor.

The hotel boasts a landmark location in the centre of Madinah, a short walk from the northern entrance of the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi.

The property features 469 keys, including the most luxurious suite in Madinah, two- and three-bedroom suites, three dining outlets, an executive lounge, two meeting rooms and a fitness centre with a gym, it stated.

Upon completion of the revitalization works, the hotel will stand out as a beacon of modern luxury and French savoir-faire, blending the brand’s unique sense of joie de vivre with the very best of the locale.

Partnering with Waqf Sheikh Abdul Bari Al Shawi, represented by the principal of Sheikh Hamza Al Shawi, the hotel ownership is part of a joint charitable entity that donates a portion of its annual profit to treat patients in need in Madinah, it stated.

"The hotel is another great addition to our luxury portfolio in the kingdom and the region overall," says Mark Willis, CEO of Accor India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey.

"The new Sofitel Madinah is set to become the ultimate choice for travellers, including those partaking in the annual Islamic pilgrimage, that are looking for luxurious hospitality while being strategically located, minutes away from holy landmarks," stated Willis.

"The agreement reinforces and advances the humanitarian message the Waqf stands for. We could not think of a better group to collaborate with than Accor and look forward to a successful partnership in the coming years,” remarked Sheikh Hamza Al Shawi, Principle and representative of the Waqf.

The signing of this milestone project further strengthens Accor’s already dominant position in the religious markets of Madinah and Makkah, providing guests with an unparalleled and diverse offering when visiting these cities.

Accor currently operates 40 properties (14,660 keys) in Saudi Arabia with a pipeline of 42 properties (10,864 keys).

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).