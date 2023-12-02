Accor, a leading hospitality group, held in Riyadh its annual ‘Accor General Manager Conference’ for its premium, midscale and economy division.

Accor, with over 240 operating hotels and 68 projects in the pipeline across the Premium, Midscale & Economy Division throughout the Middle East, Africa and Turkiye reaffirmed its commitment to the region's dynamic hospitality landscape by strategically choosing Riyadh as the destination for the first gathering of the division, said a statement.

The conference featured a diverse line-up of speakers, including industry experts, innovators and key figures within Accor, including Sebastian Bazin, Group Chairman & CEO and Jean-Jacques Morin, Group Deputy CEO & Premium, Midscale & Economy Division CEO.

Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor, said: "The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are central to our expansion plans, and we align with their respective national visions for tourism and developments.

“Furthermore, we have developed a strong focus on Saudi Arabia aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 which opened opportunities and is setting KSA to become a global economic powerhouse and business hub. The conference showcased Accor's pivotal role in aligning seamlessly with the national goals of economic diversification, development, and entertainment opportunities.”

The conference agenda focused on key strategic partnerships with the Ministry of Tourism in line with Vision 2030 and emphasised Accor's commitment to sustainability, featuring an engaging discussion on Food Sustainability. The conference also provided valuable market insights, fostering a deeper understanding of industry trends and opportunities.

The conference witnessed the distinguished presence of the Saudi Tourism Authority, with Hazim Al Hazmi, President Europe and Americas, and Choon Yang Quek, Chief Technology Officer, emphasizing the collaborative efforts shaping the promising future and transformation of Saudi Arabia who is set to become one of the top countries for inbound visitors, and is on track to achieve 150 million visitors per year by 2030.

The Accor General Manager Conference in Riyadh was a dynamic platform that fostered collaboration, innovation, and strategic planning for the Premium, Midscale & Economy Division in the Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye, said a statement.

