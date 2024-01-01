ABU DHABI – The hospitality sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is witnessing record levels of occupancy coinciding with the capital's celebrations for the New Year and welcoming 2024.

The city hosts a series of massive events and celebrations in a global entertainment atmosphere, attracting visitors from all around the world.

Officials from hotels and tourism companies, speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), stated that there is significant demand for Abu Dhabi's hotels and resorts, especially those situated near major celebration areas and festivals like the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba and the Umm Al Emarat Park Festival on Abu Dhabi's Corniche.

The New Year celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival will feature the Middle East's largest firework display lasting over 40 minutes, aiming to break four Guinness World Records. A drone show with over 5,000 drones will create intricate patterns and set a new Middle East record. Additionally, there will be a first-of-its-kind laser show, special laser and music shows at different locations, and cultural performances from around the world.

The 'Umm Al Emarat Festival 2023' aims to be a major entertainment festival and family destination, offering diverse activities, adventures, and live entertainment shows during the New Year celebration for visitors of various backgrounds and nationalities.

Shemi Mohsen, (Complex Director of Sales/Government) Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, St.Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, St.Regis, stated that the hospitality sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has witnessed a significant increase in occupancy rates since the beginning of the current winter season. This rise is attributed to a substantial increase in tourist flows, noting a growing occupancy level in the capital's hotels during the New Year holidays as guests desire to witness events and celebrations.

Shemi added that Abu Dhabi hosts a wide array of events, activities, and festivities to celebrate the New Year, alongside massive festivals like the Sheikh Zayed Festival and the Umm Al Emarat Festival. These solidify the capital's position as a preferred destination for tourists from within the country and around the world to celebrate the New Year.

He anticipated that the tourist momentum in Abu Dhabi, especially with the advent of various seasons, major events, and activities during the New Year 2024, would continue. He also highlighted the government's interest in launching more initiatives to further enhance the exceptional performance of the tourism and hospitality sector in the Emirate.

Omar S. Al-Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Nirvana Tours & Logistics, highlighted that Abu Dhabi's celebrations and festivals during the New Year showcase the diverse landmarks of the capital distinctly. They acquaint tourists and visitors from around the world with the tourist treasures in the emirate.

Al Ali pointed out a significant increase in hotel occupancy levels in the capital, Abu Dhabi, coinciding with the New Year celebrations. He mentioned that the current season is the best for the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, witnessing a growing influx of tourists and hotel guests from various nationalities, especially from Europe, Russia, Italy, and the UK.

He stated that the tourism and hospitality sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE achieved strong results in 2023 compared to the previous year, 2022. The momentum of growth and recovery is expected to continue in the new year, demonstrating the strength and competitiveness of the tourism sector and its ongoing development to the world.

Mohamed Al Sayaad, Director of Revenue Middle East, Europe and Central Asia at Rixos Hotels & All-Inclusive Collection, stated that Abu Dhabi's hotels are witnessing outstanding performance amid significant interest from visitors to celebrate the New Year. They are benefiting from value-added offers provided for families, children, and groups.

Al Sayyad highlighted that Abu Dhabi hosts a multitude of events, activities, and festivals alongside the New Year celebrations. This contributes to an increase in the number of visitors and guests, aligning with the goal of the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi to attract over 24 million visitors by the end of this year.

He mentioned that Abu Dhabi welcomes visitors from various parts of the world due to its distinctive infrastructure, sophisticated global tourism, entertainment, and cultural elements, along with increased awareness of the destination. Additionally, the city hosts major sports events, conferences, business summits, cultural events, and more throughout the year.