Egypt - Wadi El Nile Stio Life Science for medical devices is poised to commence actual production at its kidney filters factory in January 2025.

The company secured a nine-year lease for the facility from Nasr Pharmaceutical Chemicals to boost production efficiency, according to Amr Abdel Razek, Chairperson of the company.

Abdel Razek highlighted that the factory will play a crucial role in localizing 38 pharmaceutical products next year. This initiative is aimed at reducing reliance on imports, conserving foreign currency, and revitalizing the pharmaceutical and medical supplies industry.

He further noted that after fulfilling the needs of the Egyptian market, the company plans to begin exporting several medicines to Africa and the Arabian Gulf in 2026.

The Chairperson revealed that Wadi El Nile Stio Life Science is currently evaluating the rehabilitation and operation of several pharmaceutical factories within the Egyptian market. This effort seeks to localize a broader range of products and increase export volumes, thereby generating additional foreign currency for the state.

Abdel Razek emphasized that rehabilitating these factories aligns with the government’s strategy to foster effective partnerships between the public and private sectors. This approach supports increased private sector involvement across various economic fields, including the production of Egyptian pharmaceuticals for export.

In addition to its production goals, the company aims to enhance public health awareness. Abdel Razek announced plans to launch cinematic programs in the coming periods to educate the public on the dangers of consuming medications without medical consultation. This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to reducing import volumes.

Wadi El Nile Stio Life Science has previously focused its health awareness campaigns on key areas, including heart, liver, and kidney diseases, as well as conditions such as hyperactivity, bone atrophy, and Alzheimer’s disease. The campaigns have also targeted hospitals and medical centers.

In recent years, the company has dedicated its efforts to developing solutions and introducing the latest technological innovations for Egyptian patients. These initiatives have been carried out in collaboration with the Egyptian government, represented by the Ministry of Public Enterprises and the Ministry of Health and Population.

