The UAE-based VPS Healthcare has launched Burjeel Holdings to consolidate its healthcare offerings in the GCC, creating one of the largest operating integrated health networks, and a platform to drive the next generation of its growth.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos on Sunday.

As an intermediary holding company established under VPS Healthcare, Burjeel Holdings will build on the organisation’s legacy of providing an unparalleled continuum of compassionate care across its network of hospitals, specialised clinics, and allied services, a statement said.

“Burjeel Holdings enables us to consolidate our healthcare offerings under one platform to create an integrated ecosystem, which will continue our vision to offer end-to-end health solutions under a single window. As we embark on our expansion journey, the platform will provide the foundation to scale up operations in new geographies in the GCC and beyond. Burjeel Holdings will also enable us to take strategic corporate actions needed to drive our future growth,” said Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director.

“We are proud to launch this exciting next phase of growth on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos as a representation of our vision to explore, expand, and grow our capabilities.”

Burjeel Holdings will operate nearly 60 assets catering to all socio-economic segments across a range of brands, including Burjeel Hospitals, Medeor Hospital, LLH Hospital, Lifecare Hospital, and Tajmeel. Its flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City, is the largest private hospital in the UAE and the only ESMO-accredited centre. said the statement.

In addition to having renowned world-class centres of excellence, Burjeel Holdings consolidates the largest diagnostic network in the UAE and the largest comprehensive cancer center in the nation. The newly launched holding company also brings under its umbrella the largest orthopedic practice and leading mother and child care provider in the UAE.

Built over more than 15 years of steadily accelerating growth, VPS Healthcare delivers value by connecting care, scale and community in health in the MENA region and beyond. Burjeel Holdings will be instrumental in continuing VPS Healthcare’s mission of delivering quality and inclusive medical care to people around the world.

