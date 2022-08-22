UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has become the first entity in the Middle East and North Africa to upgrade from the British Standard for Effective Governance, BS 13500 to ISO 37000:2021 Governance of organisations.

The ISO accreditation has been granted to MoHAP following comprehensive and rigorous audits conducted by a team of international experts and arbitrators from the British Standards Institution to ensure that the ministry’s operations comply fully with governance standards.

The new milestone will reinforce the ministry's position as a pioneer in putting the best international standards for effective governance management systems into practice. It comes after it had successfully implemented a governance system built on trust, accountability, transparency, and fair practices.

Dr Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), received the ISO certification at the ministry’s headquarters in Dubai from Theuns Kotze, Regional Managing Director of Assurance BSI India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey at the British Standards Institution.

Mohammad Al Ali, Director of Governance and Risks Department, Saqr Al Hemeiri, Director of Strategy and Future Department, and Ammar Hasan, Business Development Manager, BSI, were present.

Excellence & development

Congratulating MoHAP employees on the new milestone, Al Olama underlined that the accreditation has been made possible thanks to the ministry’s non-stop journey towards institutional excellence and development and its commitment to the highest international standards.

“The ISO accreditation is yet another testament to the success of our strenuous efforts, and highlights our efficient performance. It also reflects our aspirations to reach new heights and bring about new feats. We have always been committed to developing our institutional performance, and strengthening the health sector’s governance and sustainability, as well as implementing the latest effective governance standards,” Al Olama said.

Integrated Governance System

Meanwhile, Mohammad Al Ali stressed that the ministry’s transition from BS 13500 to ISO 37000 reflects its keenness to adopt and implement the latest practices in a well-governed, integrated and comprehensive administrative environment.

“The ministry is pressing ahead towards new horizons of excellence in line with its strategy and operational plans, which are aimed at promoting scientific and institutional evidence-based practices to ensure the transparency of its work, apply the latest international standards and meet the requirements of effective governance,” Al Ali said.

He underscored that the ministry will continue to promote the competitiveness and sustainability of the health sector, develop policies, procedures and protocols in accordance with best practices and implement quality, governance and control standards to improve its services rendered to all stakeholders. This will further bolster the leading position of the health system in the UAE, especially in the field of governance.

Huge efforts

Lauding the new achievement, Saqr Al Hemeiri stated that the accreditation would not have been possible had it not been for the tremendous efforts made by the ministry’s team, thanks to which the ministry had been able to effectively compete with many regional and international bodies and meet all requirements entailed by different standards and certifications.

“The ministry’s leadership is committed to steering the ship towards new heights of excellence and achievements and is determined to apply the best and latest global practices. This has reflected positively on the ministry receiving ISO 37000 from BSI, becoming the first entity in the region to get this certificate,” Al Hemeiri said.

He emphasised that MoHAP pays utmost attention to improving its capabilities and cadres, developing a conducive environment, and providing various necessary tools that allow it to compete not only regionally but also globally.

Outstanding achievement

For his part, Theuns Kotze congratulated the ministry’s leadership and team on the well-deserved achievement, saying: “The ministry’s senior management has fully complied with the requirements and benchmarks set forth in ISO 37000:2021 Governance of organisations. MoHAP has now become the first entity in the Mena region to obtain this certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI), adding that the ministry’s ambitious goal took a lot of effort and dedication to get the certification.

