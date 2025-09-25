The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a comprehensive national plan to support the health of the elderly, featuring a one-month national awareness campaign under the theme “Your presence…. brings health and wellness”.

As part of the plan, MoHAP also launched the National Framework for Healthy Ageing 2025–2031 and introduced a set of pioneering initiatives designed to enhance the quality of life of older adults and prevent dementia.

These coordinated efforts come as part of MoHAP’s collaboration with strategic partners to promote the concept of healthy ageing, strengthen family and community bonds with elderly, and reinforce the values of solidarity and cohesion during the Year of Community.

The comprehensive plan was announced during an event organised by the Ministry in Dubai, attended by Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP, alongside representatives from the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Family, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Emirates Health Services, Dubai Health, and several entities contributing to the campaign.

The campaign aims to raise community awareness about the importance of early detection of functional, physiological, and cognitive changes associated with ageing.

It also seeks to provide a supportive environment that reduces social isolation and promotes mental health, while emphasising the fundamental role of families and communities in safeguarding the dignity of elderly people. In addition, the campaign will encourage preventive screenings and promote sustainable healthy behaviours.

Backed by broad national partnerships, the campaign will bring governmental and societal efforts together to achieve a lasting impact contributing to building a cohesive, health-conscious society that reinforces the role of individuals in development and makes the health of the elderly a key focus in the journey toward social welfare and quality of life.

MoHAP also unveiled the National Framework for Healthy Ageing 2025–2031, developed in collaboration with key stakeholders.

Designed for individuals aged 60 and above, the framework aims to promote healthy ageing by delivering comprehensive healthcare, social and psychological support, improving quality of life, and fostering active community participation, while safeguarding dignity and independence.

The framework is fully aligned with the World Health Organisation’s Global Strategy and Action Plan on Ageing and Health, as well as the UAE’s forward-looking national agendas, including UAE Centennial 2071 and the country’s health vision for the next 50 years.

MoHAP also announced the launch of the “Ambassadors of Healthy Ageing” initiative, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and the Ministry of Sports. Introduced under the National Framework for Healthy Ageing 2025–2031, the initiative provides a practical tool to raise community awareness about healthy ageing.

The programme aims to train socially active, middle-aged individuals from across the UAE who led healthy lifestyles to serve as ambassadors. In this role, they will promote positive health messages and act as real-life role models for ageing with vitality, dignity, and wellbeing.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand affirmed that the launch of this comprehensive plan marks a strategic milestone reflecting the UAE’s commitment to promoting community health and safeguarding the wellbeing of individuals across all age groups. He noted that the initiative aligns with the Year of Community, which strengthens family cohesion and social integration as deeply rooted national values.

He further noted that these efforts are fully consistent with the ambitions of “We the UAE 2031”, which affirm that human wellbeing and quality of life are foundational pillars of sustainable development.

Several government entities have contributed to the launch of the national plan to enhance elderly’s’ health.