DUBAI - A recent specialised report reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions from the healthcare sector by 20 percent by 2030 through the implementation of several energy-saving measures, recycling programmes, and waste reduction initiatives.

In its latest report, The Planet Will See You Now, Arthur D. Little (ADL) has presented critical insights into the growing environmental challenges and opportunities within the Middle East’s healthcare sector.

ADL underscored the urgent need for healthcare organisations to adopt sustainable practices to address escalating emissions, energy consumption, and waste.

The findings present a strong case for aligning healthcare sustainability strategies with national goals, such as the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision and Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Green Initiative.

Arthur D. Little’s research highlights pioneering efforts in eco-friendly hospital designs, waste reduction programs, and supply chain optimisation as crucial steps to decarbonise healthcare systems across the GCC.

By embracing innovation and sustainability, the healthcare sector in the UAE and Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to lead the region’s transition toward a greener future.

Globally, healthcare systems are responsible for 4.4% of total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, making the sector the fifth-largest emitter worldwide. In the Middle East, emissions from healthcare facilities are estimated to be higher than the global average.

While the region benefits from modern healthcare infrastructure that incorporates advanced environmental building practices, the hot climate necessitates greater energy consumption for cooling, and medical waste management remains a significant challenge.

Dr. Ali Alessandro Ayach, Partner at Arthur D. Little Middle East, said, “The UAE and Saudi Arabia are setting the stage for a sustainable healthcare revolution by embracing innovation and modern practices. However, the clock is ticking. To meet their bold national sustainability targets, the region’s healthcare sector must accelerate its decarbonisation journey and push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Farhan Mirza, Principal at Arthur D. Little Middle East, added, "The health of our planet and the health of our people are inextricably linked. By prioritising sustainability, healthcare systems in the Middle East can drive positive outcomes for patients, reduce costs, and contribute to a more sustainable future for the region.”