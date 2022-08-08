UAE - A leading business solutions provider, Transguard Group has officially inaugurated a new 270 sq m medical facility in its largest accommodation in Jebel Ali.

Strategically located at Transguard’s Jebel Ali 7 residence, the 10-bed clinic is open from 7am to 9:30pm and is staffed by male and female medical professionals who speak a variety of languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Nepalese, Arabic, Urdu and more. Facilities in the new clinic also include an x-ray room, pharmacy and other dedicated specialist spaces.

“Jebel Ali is home to a large percentage of our site-based colleagues and providing convenient medical care, where and when they need it, has long been a priority,” adds Saeed al Marzouqi, Acting Managing Director, Transguard Group. “This new clinic allows us to bring another convenient medical point of care directly to our staff, which allows us an immediate opportunity to meet their needs.”

Long-term care facility

Transguard opened its first primary care clinic in March 2021. In addition to basic medical assessments and other tests, the in-house medical facilities at this location include a long-term care facility for more serious conditions and illnesses.

A regular shuttle bus between Transguard’s Jebel Ali accommodations also provides free transportation to and from both clinics. Together, the two clinics provide preliminary medical care for more than 21,000 Transguard staff living in and around the Jebel Ali area. A third clinic in Sonapur is currently under construction and is expected to open in 2024.

Faris Mohammed AlMaazmi, Director, Clinical Audit and Control Department, Dubai Health Authority; Dr Marwan Al Mulla CEO of the Health Regulation Sector, Dubai Health Authority; Salim AlMaary, Chief Executive Officer, Salubrity Valley Clinic and Pharmacy; and Saeed al Marzouqi, Acting Managing Director, Transguard Group cut the ribbon during the opening ceremony.

