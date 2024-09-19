King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has been included in the "World's Best Smart Hospitals 2025" survey, published by Newsweek magazine. This is in acknowledgment of the hospital’s excellence in leveraging artificial intelligence, robotics, digital imaging, and telemedicine technologies to deliver more efficient care and enhance patient outcomes, experiences and operational efficiency.

According to Newsweek, the list includes 350 hospitals from 28 countries worldwide, recognised for their technological innovation and pioneering initiatives in promoting the concept of smart hospitals, a release said.

The selection is based on an international survey of hospital managers and healthcare professionals, both locally and globally, to nominate leading hospitals in the field, as well as results from the Smart Hospitals Maturity Survey (SSHMS), which measures the extent of digital technology adoption in hospitals. Additionally, accreditation by the Joint Commission International (JCI), a prestigious standard in healthcare quality, was also considered.

Advanced technologies

Hospitals featured on the list, which has been published annually since 2022 in partnership with the statistics portal market data and research, Statista, are known for utilising advanced technologies that enhance the work of medical staff.

This allows doctors to make faster and more accurate decisions and supports the adoption of precision medicine, where care is tailored to the individual needs of each patient. This approach positively impacts treatment efficiency and reduces the time required for diagnosis and therapeutic procedures, thereby raising the standard of care and significantly improving the patient experience.

KFSHRC’s inclusion reflects the outstanding efficiency and excellence of the Saudi healthcare sector, highlighting the success of initiatives under the Health Sector Transformation Programme, a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at positioning the kingdom as a global leader in healthcare innovation and excellence.

