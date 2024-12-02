Juleb, a trailblazing Saudi company offering integrated solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, has solidified its position as a leader redefining operations in the sector. By expanding its services to five countries, the company has highlighted the excellence of Saudi tech solutions on an international stage.



Managing over one million square feet of pharmaceutical warehouses, Juleb has become a key enabler of innovation in the pharmaceutical sector—one of the strategic industries targeted by Saudi Vision 2030. It is also the first company to launch a fully integrated solution for compliance with Track and Trace (RSD) regulations, in accordance with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA). This system ensures seamless traceability of medicines from manufacturers to consumers, enhancing transparency and safety while setting new industry benchmarks.



Driving a strategic sector for Vision 2030



The pharmaceutical industry is a cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to build a robust, locally managed healthcare system. Juleb is contributing to this national ambition through smart, regulation-compliant solutions that enhance operational efficiency and optimize supply chains—critical components for ensuring the healthcare system’s sustainability.



Juleb’s solutions go beyond regulatory compliance, offering a wide range of services that cater to all stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector, including pharmacies, distributors, and manufacturers. These solutions encompass point-of-sale systems, B2B sales platforms, inventory management, business intelligence tools, process planning, and accounting systems, with strong integration across all platforms.



Currently serving more than 700 pharmacies, Juleb has established itself as a vital partner in the industry. Its services have also expanded to include distributors and manufacturers, both locally and internationally, exporting its locally developed solutions to five different countries.



Innovation and recognition



Recently, Juleb was awarded the prestigious “Saudi Tech” seal, a testament to its excellence as a local tech innovator exporting Saudi technology abroad. This recognition underscores Juleb’s leadership in driving innovation within the pharmaceutical sector and its role in strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for technology and healthcare solutions.



Juleb continues to innovate with groundbreaking initiatives like “Juleb911,” an advanced WhatsApp chatbot service that helps customers find pharmaceutical products easily and efficiently. This highlights the company’s commitment to leveraging digital tools to deliver high-value solutions to its users.



Ambitious future



Juleb plans to make significant investments in artificial intelligence, aiming to integrate AI-driven solutions into its operations. This initiative will enhance decision-making processes, optimize operations, and provide advanced digital tools for the pharmaceutical sector.



As Saudi Arabia continues to achieve the goals of Vision 2030, Juleb stands out as a key contributor to fostering innovation in the strategic pharmaceutical industry. With its regulatory expertise, integrated solutions, and forward-thinking approach, Juleb is leading the digital transformation of the healthcare sector, ensuring a smarter, safer, and more efficient future for the industry.

