Riyadh – Middle East Healthcare Company (Saudi German Health), formerly known as Saudi German Hospitals Group, has launched a cashback solution for any received unsatisfactory services, according to a press release.

All Saudi German Health facilities across Saudi Arabia will fall under the Moneyback Guarantee Policy to increase customer satisfaction.

MENA’s healthcare group noted that the new initiative underscores its unwavering commitment to prioritise customer satisfaction and exemplifies its Caring Like Family ethos.

President and Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, said: “It's [the initiative] not just about refunding money; it's about the assurance that we stand by the quality of our services.”

The leading group further aims to foster a productive environment characterised by peak performance through this initiative while gaining more trust among patients through transparent operations.

Batterjee added: “This cash-back guarantee reaffirms our confidence in our service excellence, building trust in our brand and reflecting our dedication to providing world-class healthcare. Our commitment to enhancing healthcare services for communities in the region remains unwavering."

In late 2022, Saudi German Health opened a hospital in Makkah City as part of Batterjee Medical City.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).