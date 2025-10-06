Saudi German Health (SGH), one of the region’s leading healthcare providers and a pioneer in advancing medical excellence across the Middle East and Africa, announced today a major expansion of its relationship with US-based Mayo Clinic.

This move aims to transfer the latest global medical expertise to Egypt and the region and enhance the healthcare system, positively impacting service quality and improving patient experience, which aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

With this announcement, SGH cements its position as the largest group of Mayo Clinic Care Network members in the region, reflecting the group’s unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare standards and delivering exceptional outcomes in Egypt, the UAE, KSA, and beyond.

The signing ceremony, held at the Waldorf Astoria Cairo, was attended by Saudi German Health Group executives, leading physicians from the group and a delegation from Mayo Clinic.

Mohamed Gobran, Egyptian Minister of Manpower and Professor Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, Assistant Minister of Health, Population, Institutional Development, Parliamentary Affairs, Political Communication and Media, attended the event on behalf of Professor Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population; and Professor Dr. Omar Sherif, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of University Hospitals, on behalf of Professor Dr. Mohamed Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, thus underscoring the country’s interest in such co-operation in the health sector and its role in bringing about a qualitative shift in the healthcare system.

Speaking on the occasion, Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, said this collaboration represents more than a traditional relationship but a long-term commitment to provide care on par with the highest global standards.

"The Group aims to put the patient at the centre of our strategy so that every citizen can access advanced medical care without leaving their homeland. This relationship with Mayo Clinic is more than a joint effort - it’s a pledge to our patients and community to open new horizons for exceptional healthcare for all. We are working together to ensure that every patient receives the highest standards of care right here at home, embodying our ethos: ‘We care for you like family’."

"Today, Saudi German Health is proud to be the largest Mayo Clinic Care Network member in the region. By 2030, our vision with this large new ecosystem is to be the number 1 private healthcare provider in Medical Quality and Excellence in the UAE and the Arab World," said Al Batterjee.

Dr Mohamed Hablas, the Regional Director for the Saudi German Health group in Egypt and North Africa, said: "Our collaboration with Mayo Clinic began in 2019 with Saudi German Hospital–Cairo and subsequently expanded to our branches in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Through this relationship, our physicians can directly connect with their Mayo Clinic peers to exchange expertise, stay updated with the latest therapeutic techniques, and participate in advanced training programs that bolster their competence."

"We are also working with Mayo Clinic on the introduction of specialty-based clinical transformation programs, allowing our patients access to trusted educational resources and supporting patients throughout their treatment journey, while enhancing our ability to attract patients from various countries facing challenges traveling west. This reinforces Egypt’s position as a reliable, accessible destination for medical tourism," he added.

On the strategic deal, Dr. Eric Moore, Medical Director at Mayo Clinic International and Head and Neck Tumour Surgery Specialist, said: "Our relationship with Saudi German Health reflects a deep commitment to advancing care through knowledge sharing and clinical transformation. Together, we are elevating healthcare standards and delivering meaningful value for patients and communities throughout the Middle East."

Gobran said the deal represents a qualitative leap that will bring the latest expertise, medical practices and global innovations to Egypt and the region.

"This enables patients to receive the highest standards of healthcare services in alignment with Egypt’s Vision 2030, which seeks to develop these services and achieve equality in their delivery. This cooperation is also a model of research and practical integration, reaffirming both parties’ commitment to knowledge exchange, the advancement of medical practices, and the upgrading of medical care quality," he stated.

"Moreover, it is consistent with Egyptian government policies and presidential initiatives that support investment and the development of medical professionals’ skills. We value this partnership, which strengthens Egypt’s regional position, supports human development, activates sustainable medical research, provides a state-of-the-art and productive working environment for medical staff, and achieves balance and equality in employment and investment systems—meeting the aspirations of citizens for advanced health services," he added.

