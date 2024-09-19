Riyadh: The Saudi Export Development Authority (SAUDI EXPORTS), through its "Made in Saudi Program'', has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Nahdi Medical Company.

This partnership aims to support national products and boost their presence within Al Nahdi's extensive network of pharmacies, a leader in Saudi Arabia's pharmaceutical retail sector.



The signing ceremony in Riyadh also marked the launch of the first shelves dedicated to national products within Al Nahdi pharmacies. Branded as "Saudi-Made", these shelves will showcase high-quality, locally manufactured health and medical supplies. Both Al Nahdi Medical Company and the Saudi Made program share the goal of encouraging consumers to choose local goods and promoting the growth of Saudi exports globally.



Eng. Abdulrahman Althukair, CEO of SAUDI EXPORTS, said: "This strategic collaboration aligns with SAUDI EXPORTS' commitment, through the Made in Saudi program, to foster effective strategic partnerships with both the public and private sectors. These partnerships serve the objectives of enhancing the position of Saudi products and facilitating their access to consumers in local and international markets."



He further highlighted that this partnership reflects SAUDI EXPORTS's ongoing dedication to supporting economic diversification and contributing to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 by empowering Saudi products domestically and promoting their exports globally.



The MoU signing marks the beginning of several national projects in the healthcare sector. These projects will encompass support for localizing pharmaceutical industries, medical supplies, and health products, along with increasing their distribution within and outside Saudi Arabia.



Additionally, they will focus on raising consumer awareness about high-quality national products, providing training and workshops related to the Made in Saudi program, and participating in exhibitions and events.

These efforts collectively drive national economic development and enhance the consumer perception of Saudi products and services both domestically and internationally.