RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman has launched on Thursday the National Biotechnology Strategy as a comprehensive roadmap designed to enhance Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in this vital sector.



Through the successful implementation of this strategy, the Kingdom will establish a leading biotechnology hub that drives innovation, job creation, and economic growth, and thus helping to deliver economic diversification. The strategy aims to contribute three percent, amounting to SR130 billion, to the non-oil gross domestic product (GDP), in addition to generating thousands of quality opportunities and jobs by 2040. This strategy marks a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia in becoming a major player in the regional and global biotechnology sector.



Tipped to be a significant move towards achieving Vision 2030, the strategy is a key enabler that will strengthen national health resilience and promote growth in the fast-growing biotechnology sector. A document was released on Thursday that outlines the vision for what is possible with the power of biotechnology and the steps that will be taken to harness its potential.



The strategy works to address challenges and seize opportunities in a rapidly growing sector, serving as a roadmap for becoming a global leader in biotechnology by 2040. The strategy focuses on enhancing the health and well-being of Saudi citizens, stimulating economic growth, creating skilled job opportunities, and attracting investments to foster new industries, all while promoting a sustainable environment and contributing to Vision 2030.



With the ambition of becoming the biotechnology leader in the MENA region by 2030 and a major international biotechnology hub by 2040, the National Biotechnology Strategy will build on the Kingdom’s existing strengths including access to robust capital, large market, government commitment and a unique gene pool, to advance its capabilities across four strategic plays: vaccines, bio-manufacturing & localization, genomics, and plant optimization.



Saudi Arabia recognizes the importance of vaccines and is committed to developing innovative vaccine technologies. By localizing vaccine manufacturing, the strategy aims to increase the Kingdom’s self-sufficiency and ensure timely access to vaccines for its citizens. Localization and bio-manufacturing play a vital role in driving the strategy forward, as Saudi Arabia aims to establish itself as the primary biotechnology hub in the MENA region.



Developing advanced biopharma manufacturing capabilities and establishing a cutting-edge local end-to-end bio-manufacturing platform are crucial steps. These endeavors contribute to the availability of life-saving treatments, strengthen the domestic biotechnology industry, and solidify the Kingdom’s position as a significant player in the global biotechnology landscape.



Genomics is a disruptive field and the next frontier of medicine, and the Kingdom aspires to become the leading genomics player in MENA, driving innovation and improving health and wellbeing outcomes for its citizens and beyond. The strategy also contributes to strengthening food security and sustainable agricultural productivity through plant optimization. By leveraging biotechnology, the strategy aims to reduce reliance on food imports and enhance domestic production, ensuring a more sustainable and self-sufficient food supply.



The evolution of a mature and functional biotechnology ecosystem in Saudi Arabia will be enabled by a set of initiatives that systematically address barriers across talent, regulation, funding, and infrastructure. With a robust pipeline of programs and initiatives, the strategy will catalyze the growth of Saudi Arabia’s biotechnology sector and unify efforts in the ecosystem, creating high quality jobs by 2030, and exciting opportunities for investors and biotechnology talent.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).