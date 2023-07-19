RIYADH — The Ministry of Health (MOH) stated that more than 170,000 non-critical surgeries were conducted in various surgical specialties during the first half of 2023.

The ministry pointed out that the number of total surgeries that were carried out in its hospitals all around Saudi Arabia's regions reached 177.744.

General surgeries topped the list of specialties with 21%, followed by obstetrics and gynecology (13%) and eye surgery (13%).

The MOH said the Secondary and Specialized Care Center of its National Health Command Center is cooperating with the health performance program in following up and monitoring the waiting lists of non-critical surgeries, and ensuring service access and scheduling the operations within 36 days. These measures are one of the ministry's objectives to enhance ease of access to healthcare services.

The average number of patients added to the waiting list every month is approximately 24,000 at MOH hospitals, the ministry said, noting that bariatric surgery, dental surgery, ENT surgery, plastic surgery, and pediatric surgery are among the highest specialties on the waiting lists.

