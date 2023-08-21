Saudi Arabia has pledged support to global efforts to confront any public health emergencies in the future, said Saudi Health Minister Fahad Aljalajel.

Saudi Arabia encourages utilising the tools of the Pandemic Fund to close the financial gap for countries in need, he said in his address at the G20 Health Ministers’ Meetings in India.

He stressed the importance of leveraging the access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator Initiative, one of the outputs of the G20 summit held in Saudi Arabia 2020.

The Minister also endorsed joint efforts to achieve universal health coverage and accessibility.

Aljalajel was invited by the Indian presidency to the summit's inaugural ceremony of the Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH), where he shed light on Saudi Arabia’s contributions to cutting-edge technologies like AI in healthcare applications.-- TradeArabia News Service

