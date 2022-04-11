Abu Dhabi - Response Plus Holding has opened a new health tech training centre in Dubai as part of the company's plans to expand in the UAE.

The centre seeks to improve teaching methods and enrich the participants' learning by providing BLS, ACLS, and PALS first-aid courses, according to a press release.

The training centre is the first hub to offer the Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS) course and the All-Hazards Disaster Response (AHDR) course, which are accredited by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technician (NAEMT).

The CEO of Response Plus Holding, Tom Louis, said, “With a growing demand in the global market for health services, comprehensive support of medical and non-medical training is essential. RPM is readily prepared to supply expert resources to train the community with tailored and accredited courses.”

It is worth mentioning that last November, Response Plus acquired a health tech centre for AED 9.8 million.

