Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) and Ebn Sina Medical Company, a subsidiary of Aamal Company have solidified a groundbreaking partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering excellence and providing enriching opportunities for pharmacy students.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing the field of pharmacy and nurturing the next generation of pharmaceutical professionals.

The signing was in the presence of Dr. Asma Al Thani, Vice President of the Health and Medical Sciences Sector, as well as a number of sector members, in addition to officials from Ebn Sina Medical Company.

Prof. Feras Alali, Acting Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, and Rashid Al Mansoori, Ebn Sina CEO signed the MoU on behalf of both parties. The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for cooperation between QU and Ebn Sina Medical Company in internship programmes, training initiatives, professional development, and recognition through excellence awards in line with the mission of both parties.

The partnership seeks to bridge the gap between academia and industry by providing students with practical experience through seminars, workshops, and lectures, as well as training courses targeting the Qatari community, exposure to real-world scenarios, and mentorship from seasoned professionals.

Professor Alali stated, “We appreciate the efforts made by Ebn Sina Medical Company and the members of the Faculty of Pharmacy, as well as the support of Dr. Asmaa Al Thani, Vice President of the Health and Medical Sciences Sector, in reaching this agreement.

“This agreement serves as a model for collaboration between the private and public sectors. Ebn Sina Medical Company is considered one of the leading companies in Qatar, serving as the distributor of pharmaceuticals in the country, while we are the first college of pharmacy in Qatar.”

He added: “This collaboration aims to enhance healthcare in Qatar, providing opportunities for student training and education to benefit from the skills and expertise available at Ebn Sina Medical Company.”

“On the other hand, we will serve as the educational arm of Ebn Sina Medical Company by organizing workshops and facilitating knowledge exchange between the faculty members and the professional staff at the company.”

Since the establishment of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Ebn Sina Medical Company has sponsored awards to recognise outstanding pharmacy students who demonstrate exceptional academic performance, leadership qualities, and a commitment to advancing the field of pharmacy.

