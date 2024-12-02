Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has successfully conducted Qatar's first industry-sponsored pharmaceutical trial for pediatric congenital hyperinsulinism on a young patient.

The trial follows Sidra Medicines launch of its Clinical Trials Program, aimed at offering a new lease of hope to children with rare and complex diseases. It primarily focuses on clinical trials that will benefit children in the Arab region, particularly those with rare diseases that lack effective treatment.

Sidra Medicine was selected as one of 22 leading centers worldwide to participate in the sunRIZE Phase 3 clinical trial.

Led by Rezolute, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in rare diseases, the trial underscores Sidra Medicines growing prominence in pediatric endocrinology and its commitment to advancing innovative, patient-centered care.

Congenital hyperinsulinism is a complex condition that causes life-threatening hypoglycemia in children due to excessive insulin production. Many patients are unresponsive to existing therapies and often require invasive pancreatic surgery, which can lead to lifelong complications such as diabetes and pancreatic insufficiency.

Division Chief of Endocrinology at Sidra Medicine, Prof. Khalid Hussain, said: "This clinical trial represents a pivotal step in advancing care for congenital hyperinsulinism. Phase 3 trials compare new treatments to existing options in a diverse and larger patient population, providing evidence for regulatory approval based on effectiveness and safety. Our collaboration with Rezolute and international experts aims to develop a safer, non-invasive treatment option that could transform the lives of affected children and significantly reduce the need for surgery."

The clinical trial was conducted on a three-month-old Qatari girl, who was admitted to Sidra Medicine upon being diagnosed with congenital hyperinsulinism. After previous therapies to treat her condition were not successful, the childs parents enrolled her for the SunRIZE trial as a last possible option to find an effective treatment.

In addition to endocrine disorders such as Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI), Diabetes Type 1 (TD1), Sidra Medicine is also focusing on disorders and medical conditions such as neuromuscular conditions like Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); Metabolic disorders like Homocystinuria (HCU) and pediatric cancers like Low Grade Glioma (pLGG).

Earlier in 2024, Sidra Medicine announced a groundbreaking protocol for treating congenital hyperinsulinism in a young patient, marking another milestone in its mission to pioneer innovative treatments for rare diseases.

