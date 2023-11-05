UAE-based PureHealth has partnered with Dell Technologies to utilise generative artificial intelligence (AI) across healthcare services including in early disease detection, medical data analysis and personalised treatment plans, further enhancing the health ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

The collaboration will harness the collective resources and technologies of both companies to improve health outcomes by ensuring access to leading medical solutions and services and accelerating long-term preparedness and agility.

With Dell's innovative solutions, PureHeath aims to positively impact the wellbeing of communities by offering better patient experiences through intelligent healthcare decision-making and advancing health research.

GenAI brings with it a multitude of advantages in healthcare, ranging from early disease detection by analysing extensive medical data, to personalised treatment plans based on individual patient profiles.

It can also improve medical imaging accuracy, aid in predictive analytics for disease outbreaks and expedite drug discovery, contributing to a more efficient and patient-centred healthcare landscape.

The collaboration was signed by Junaid Khan, Chief Technology Officer at PureHealth, and Walid Yehia, the UAE’s General Manager of Dell Technologies in the presence of Founder, Chairman and CEO Michael Dell and PureHealth Managing Director and CEO Farhan Malik.

Khan said: "As we embark on this transformative journey with Dell, we are thrilled to pioneer a new era in healthcare. This collaboration signifies our unwavering commitment to advancing the future of healthcare by harnessing the rapidly increasing computing power and normalising GenAI-based outcomes."

"By integrating GenAI, we are poised to revolutionise the industry, improve health outcomes, and fortify our healthcare system's readiness for the future. Our efforts align seamlessly with our vision of extending human health span. GenAI is a powerful tool and will be incorporated in our digital transformation where we aim to take healthcare to the cloud," he stated.

Yehia said: "GenAI continues to drive meaningful conversations and propel tangible progress across industries. We are using our position as the world’s broadest GenAI infrastructure portfolio provider to help PureHealth deliver critical services to citizens."

The collaboration, he stated, further solidifies PureHealth's position as a global healthcare provider following the recent milestone acquisitions of Ardent Health Services, the US’s fourth largest private healthcare group and Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest private healthcare group.

This growth path underscores Abu Dhabi vision to bolster its position as a leading global destination for healthcare and life sciences, he added.

