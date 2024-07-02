ABU DHABI: PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has announced the successful sale of its entire equity interest in Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) and Yas Clinic Group (Yas Clinic).

The move marks a strategic step in PureHealth’s ongoing commitment to its overarching strategy to streamline operations, reallocate resources towards profitable business activities and extract synergies across PureHealth Group.

With this sale, PureHealth will enhance its focus on advancing specialised healthcare services previously offered at ADSCC and Yas Clinic at Sheikh Shakbout Medical City (SSMC). PureHealth recently announced the full integration of SSMC, which is the UAE’s premier healthcare complex. SSMC features state-of-the-art stem cell therapy facilities and world-class clinical expertise, offering specialised services that are among the most advanced in the region. These services will now be integrated and further developed at SSMC, complementing the overall group operations.

Covering a built-up area of more than 300,000 square metres, SSMC features732 beds overall, playing a pivotal role in managing a substantial annual patient volume, with around 600,000 interactions, including more than 445,000 outpatient visits, over 130,000 emergency cases and over 27,000 inpatient admissions. It operates 162 outpatient rooms, supported by a team of more than 490 physicians across 46 service lines and 12 clinical departments, along with over 1,500 nurses.