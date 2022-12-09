Dubai-based Prime Healthcare has broken ground on its new hospital within Dubai Healthcare City premises.

Designed by Stantec, a leading international design and consultant, the AED450 million ($122 million) project will be a nine-storey; 33,000 sq m facility, that will offer advanced non-invasive, interventional procedures and specialised rehabilitation facilities for heart, lung and oncology diseases and a wide spectrum of other specialties too.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), laid the foundation stone to mark the start of construction of this large-scale hospital project in presence of high-level officials including Dubai Healthcare City Authority CEO Jamal Abdulsalam, Essa Al Ghurair Investments Chairman Essa Al Ghurair, Prime Healthcare Founder and Managing Director Dr. Jamil Ahmed.

On the new facility, Dr Ahmed said: "Prime Healthcare Group strives to chart new paths in the field of transformative, technology and digitally driven healthcare. While the new hospital will offer specialised diagnosis, care and treatment of complex heart, lung, and cancer conditions, it will also employ leading edge treatment technologies-specialised robotic surgery, hybrid operating rooms and hybrid catheterisation labs."

Stantec Regional Director Kevin Christon said: "This pivotal facility is a major contribution to the growing healthcare landscape in the Emirates and will offer advanced care to the community."

The hospital will have three centres of excellence in heart, lung, and oncology, he stated.

The Heart Care Centre of Excellence will offer a range of invasive, non-invasive diagnostic procedures, as well as interventional procedures for coronary artery disease, valve disorders, structural heart disorders, and arrhythmias.

The Lung Care Centre of Excellence will address all aspects of diagnosis, management, and treatment of respiratory conditions.

The Marie Curie Cancer Institute (MCCI) patients will have a 360-degree comprehensive cancer care system.

