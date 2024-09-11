Muscat – Ministry of Health (MoH) celebrated the expansion of the obstetrics and gynaecology clinics at Quriyat Hospital on Tuesday, marking a significant step in improving healthcare services in Muscat governorate.

The event was attended by H E Dr Said Harib al Lamki, Undersecretary for Health Affairs in MoH; Sheikh Talal Saif al Hosni, wali of Quriyat; members of Majlis A’Shura and municipal councils, and other ministry officials.

The latest expansion was done to enhance the quality of healthcare while improving the hospital’s operational efficiency. One of the key features of the upgrade is the introduction of the Virtual Emergency Medicine Project, which links the hospital directly with the Royal Hospital, enabling better communication during emergencies.

Additionally, an ultrasound machine has been placed in the emergency department to assist in more accurate diagnoses.

The hospital has also been equipped with a mobile incubator for premature infants, enabling smoother transfers of children in critical condition to hospitals in Muscat.

‘The physiotherapy department has been relocated and expanded, and upgrades have been made to the hospital’s infrastructure, including the server room and the dialysis unit’s waiting area,’ the hospital stated.

The delivery ward has been updated to meet the current health standards, and the nutrition clinic has reopened with a dietitian on staff to monitor patient nutrition in the wards, particularly for dialysis patients, the hospital further informed.

Additional medical equipment, including breathing aids and a defibrillator, have been provided to ensure better emergency care. Facilities have been improved for people with disabilities, making medical care more accessible care.

Social media messaging services have also been introduced to help beneficiaries reschedule appointments and process important notifications, such as birth and death certificates.

The hospital is enhancing staff skills, organising training courses and workshops for doctors and nurses. These include advanced resuscitation techniques, offered in collaboration with the American Heart Association and the Oman Medical Speciality Board.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

