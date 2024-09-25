Muscat: The Ministry of Health is planning to crack down on individuals who misuse the sick leave, as reported by the Department of Private Health Institutions.

Efforts are currently underway to closely monitor all sick leave permissions, assess the nature of the sick leave, verify the reasons for which the leave is approved, and review other details to ensure that only deserving individuals receive sick leave.

During the 10th anniversary celebration of Al Salama Hospitals and Polyclinic, Dr Muhanna bin Nasser al Maslahi, Director-General of Private Health Institutions at the Ministry of Health (MoH), emphasised the crucial role of private hospitals in appropriately granting sick leave.

"Misuse of medical leave is a significant issue for companies, both private and government institutions, and we are committed to addressing this issue through audits," Dr Muhanna told the Observer.

In light of recent findings that revealed over 500,000 sick leaves were granted in the private sector in the past 8 months, monitoring efforts have been intensified to ensure that only deserving individuals receive sick leave.

Individuals in need of medical leave will now be required to register on the MoH website before being granted sick leave.

Dr Muhanna also mentioned plans to establish an insurance committee to enhance the insurance system in Oman and an advisory committee with members from various sectors, including the government, to address challenges faced by the private sector and improve their services to society.

